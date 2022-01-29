Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.22, but opened at $42.13. Avnet shares last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 3,910 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Get Avnet alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after buying an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

About Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.