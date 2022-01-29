Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $62,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

