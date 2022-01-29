Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

AX opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.