B. Riley Comments on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,348,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

