B. Riley Comments on Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

