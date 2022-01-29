B. Riley Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $84.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.21% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of HZO opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

