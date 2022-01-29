Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Ball stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

