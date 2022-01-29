Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Price Up 7% After Earnings Beat

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) shares rose 7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.65. Approximately 10,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,924,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

