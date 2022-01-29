Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

