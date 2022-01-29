Bank of America Begins Coverage on Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,071,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,846,000. Pear Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 25.23% of Pear Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

