Bank of America Begins Coverage on Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile
Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.
