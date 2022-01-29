Bank of America Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Neutral

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Lennar by 29.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 37.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

