Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BMRC opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.