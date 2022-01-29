Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,472 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $105.27 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

