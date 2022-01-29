Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,943,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,939.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after acquiring an additional 464,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $98.33 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

