Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 3,688 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

