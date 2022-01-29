Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 7,903 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

