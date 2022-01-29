Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €133.46 ($151.66).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €111.38 ($126.57) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.47.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

