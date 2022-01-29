Barclays Boosts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 600

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.11) to GBX 685 ($9.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.76) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 609.60 ($8.22).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME stock opened at GBX 565.80 ($7.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 609.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 588.96. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.