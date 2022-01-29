Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($3.24) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.33) target price on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.24) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.48).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 196.88 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.91. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 132.66 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,174.99).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

