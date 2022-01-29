Barclays PLC Acquires 7,969 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $92.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.