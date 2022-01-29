Barclays PLC Buys 11,316 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 159.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.69. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

