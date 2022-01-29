Barclays PLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 8.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Shares of ATHM opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $140.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.