Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

