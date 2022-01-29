Barclays PLC Raises Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 921.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.86. BeyondSpring Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 6,057.17% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

