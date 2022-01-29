Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

