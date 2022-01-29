Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 146.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

