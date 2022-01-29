Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,075 ($41.49) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.74) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.72) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.56 ($43.32).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,321.50 ($44.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,065.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,977.11. The firm has a market cap of £44.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.