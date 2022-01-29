Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, an increase of 296.7% from the December 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Basf from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 175,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,822. Basf has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

