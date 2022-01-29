Basid Coin Market Cap Reaches $6.21 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $760,400.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

