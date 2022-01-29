BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

BayCom stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. 11,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. BayCom has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in BayCom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BayCom by 116.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.