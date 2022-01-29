BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%.
BayCom stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. 11,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. BayCom has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.
