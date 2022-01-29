BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. BayCom has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of BayCom by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

