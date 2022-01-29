BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$66.44. 1,741,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,625. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE has a twelve month low of C$54.18 and a twelve month high of C$67.25.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

