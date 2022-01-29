Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

