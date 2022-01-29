Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $15.77 Average PT from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.77.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

BBBY traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,807,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,832,693. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

