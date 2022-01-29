BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Raised to CHF 403 at Credit Suisse Group

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.75.

Get BELIMO alerts:

BLHWF opened at $500.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $546.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.63. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $400.00 and a 52 week high of $7,916.50.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.