Belt Price Reaches $39.41 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.57 or 0.06803047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.43 or 0.99910125 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

