Benchmark Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $112.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

