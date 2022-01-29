Berenberg Bank Lowers Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 700

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.49) to GBX 700 ($9.44) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRES. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.85).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.52) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 614.80 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 856.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 844.66. The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

