Berenberg Bank Raises GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,700

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,630 ($21.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($23.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,620.13 ($21.86).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,661 ($22.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The company has a market cap of £83.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.86) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,477.47).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

