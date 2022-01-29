Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.88) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

LON YCA opened at GBX 316 ($4.26) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 400.09 ($5.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.85.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

