B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $8,922,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $3,095,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.94 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

