BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 57.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 22.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BGC Partners by 71.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,889,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,944,000 after acquiring an additional 743,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

