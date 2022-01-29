BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Head to Head Contrast

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wealth Minerals and BHP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 1 10 3 0 2.14

BHP Group has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -5.72% -5.21% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wealth Minerals and BHP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million ($0.01) -28.70 BHP Group $60.82 billion 1.55 $11.30 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Summary

BHP Group beats Wealth Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment refers to mining of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.