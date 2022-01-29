BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $620.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $620.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,077,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

