Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion and $3.27 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00107955 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005647 BTC.

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,927,347,923 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

