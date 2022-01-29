Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0001 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $412,788.23 and $5,619.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00283235 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

