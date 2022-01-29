Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $169.37 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002896 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014624 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008709 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

