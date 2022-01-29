Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $526.86 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.08 or 0.00079286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $526.86 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00251938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00112089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

