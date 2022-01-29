BlackRock Inc. Acquires 103,759 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Addus HomeCare worth $204,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

