BlackRock Inc. Has $202.17 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Tennant worth $202,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tennant by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 62.3% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of TNC stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.